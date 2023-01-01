Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Kia Rondo

342,576 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2007 Kia Rondo

2007 Kia Rondo

Leather Sun Roof Heated Seats 7 passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Kia Rondo

Leather Sun Roof Heated Seats 7 passenger

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1687624055
  2. 1687624196
  3. 1687624247
  4. 1687624238
  5. 1687624243
  6. 1687624248
  7. 1687624246
  8. 1687624242
  9. 1687624220
  10. 1687624205
  11. 1687624199
  12. 1687624215
  13. 1687624208
  14. 1687624182
  15. 1687624221
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
342,576KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10108098
  • Stock #: 23-0064A
  • VIN: KNAFG526977056392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 342,576 KM

Vehicle Description

Drives good 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

2007 Kia Rondo Leath...
 342,576 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Genesis...
 88,880 KM
$26,500 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Forte SX, L...
 117,498 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory