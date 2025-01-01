$18,999+ GST
2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Location
Go Mazda
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
780-436-9970
$18,999
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 25M32776A
- Mileage 7,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT-P blends sporty style with thrilling performance. Under the hood, its powered by a robust 3.8L V6 engine producing 263 horsepower, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission for an engaging drive. Its aggressive coupe styling, flared fenders, and sleek profile make it a true head-turner.Inside, the GT-P trim elevates comfort and convenience with leather seating, heated front seats, a power sunroof, Rockford Fosgate premium audio system with subwoofer, and automatic climate control. Sport-tuned suspension and 18-inch alloy wheels complete the package, ensuring sharp handling to match its bold looks.Whether youre looking for a weekend toy or a stylish daily driver, the 2007 Eclipse GT-P delivers the perfect mix of performance, comfort, and iconic coupe design.Go Mazda is an AMVIC licnesed business.Clean CarFax
Vehicle Features
