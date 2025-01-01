Menu
The 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT-P blends sporty style with thrilling performance. Under the hood, its powered by a robust 3.8L V6 engine producing 263 horsepower, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission for an engaging drive. Its aggressive coupe styling, flared fenders, and sleek profile make it a true head-turner.Inside, the GT-P trim elevates comfort and convenience with leather seating, heated front seats, a power sunroof, Rockford Fosgate premium audio system with subwoofer, and automatic climate control. Sport-tuned suspension and 18-inch alloy wheels complete the package, ensuring sharp handling to match its bold looks.Whether youre looking for a weekend toy or a stylish daily driver, the 2007 Eclipse GT-P delivers the perfect mix of performance, comfort, and iconic coupe design.Go Mazda is an AMVIC licnesed business.Clean CarFax

2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse

7,000 KM

$18,999 + GST

7,000 KM

Details Description Features

12968922

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

Sale

Used
7,000KM
VIN 4A3AL45T77E602877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 25M32776A
  • Mileage 7,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT-P blends sporty style with thrilling performance. Under the hood, its powered by a robust 3.8L V6 engine producing 263 horsepower, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission for an engaging drive. Its aggressive coupe styling, flared fenders, and sleek profile make it a true head-turner.Inside, the GT-P trim elevates comfort and convenience with leather seating, heated front seats, a power sunroof, Rockford Fosgate premium audio system with subwoofer, and automatic climate control. Sport-tuned suspension and 18-inch alloy wheels complete the package, ensuring sharp handling to match its bold looks.Whether youre looking for a weekend toy or a stylish daily driver, the 2007 Eclipse GT-P delivers the perfect mix of performance, comfort, and iconic coupe design.Go Mazda is an AMVIC licnesed business.Clean CarFax

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
M/T
Convertible Soft Top
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

