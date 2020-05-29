Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

PCL Auto

780-244-2886

Contact Seller
2007 Nissan Altima

2007 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

Contact Seller

$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 152,134KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5135606
  • Stock #: 2005-39
  • VIN: 1N4AL21E97C150768
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.

 

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM - 6 PM, SATURDAY 10 AM - 5 PM, SUNDAY CLOSED.

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:

_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT

_CARFAX

_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)

_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME

-FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA

 

PAYMENTS METHOD

-DEBIT CARDS

-CREDIT CARDS (SUBJECT TO FEES)

-BANK DRAFTS

-CERTIFIED CHEQUES

 

                  ***************** 2007 NISSAN ALTIMA 2.5 **************

ENGINE: 2.5L  4CYL

POWER DRIVER SEAT

HEATED SEATS

INSPECTED

RE-CERTIFIED

DETAILED

 

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

 

AMVIC© Licensed Dealer

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Keyless Start
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From PCL Auto

2013 Kia Soul 4U
 68,763 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic
2004 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 117,857 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Trave...
 131,879 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

PCL Auto

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

Call Dealer

780-244-XXXX

(click to show)

780-244-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory