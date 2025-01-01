$11,900+ GST
2007 Toyota Camry
4dr Sdn V6 Auto LE
2007 Toyota Camry
4dr Sdn V6 Auto LE
Location
Diamond Motors
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4
587-444-3300
$11,900
+ GST
Used
228,078KM
VIN 4T1BK46K47U533020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 228,078 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived 2007 Toyota Camry 4dr Sdn V6 Auto LE Tan has 228,078 KM on it. 3.5L 6 Cylinder Engine engine, Front-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for .
Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 25198
At Diamond Motors, we are dedicated to providing you with an outstanding car-buying experience, offering quality pre-owned vehicles at prices that fit your budget. Our transparent and honest approach means you can expect straightforward guidance without any high-pressure sales tactics. We believe in building lasting relationships with our customers by offering personalized service tailored to your needs. From the moment you step onto our lot, our team is here to support you every step of the way, ensuring you leave confident in your decision. Trust, integrity, and customer satisfaction are the foundation of everything we do.
Why choose us?
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
Finance Available
Extended Warranty
Vehicles Priced to Sell
No Pressure Environment
Inspection & Carfax Report
Professionally Detailed Vehicles
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
AMVIC Licensed
BBB Accredited Business
CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022 & 2024
Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4
To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory
All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.
Diamond Motors
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4
