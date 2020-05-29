2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Menu
$15,908

+ taxes & licensing

Southtown Hyundai

855-996-2957

Contact Seller
4WD/MANUAL/CRUISE CONTROL/POWER OPTIONS

Location

Southtown Hyundai

3603 99 Street, Edmonton, AB T6E 6K5

855-996-2957

  • 175,329KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5053485
  • Stock #: 20PL2974B
  • VIN: JTEBU11F670005618
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Southtown Hyundai, your local award winning, number 1 volume dealership in western Canada. We are proud to serve all areas including Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Devon, Entwistle, Morinville, Drayton Valley, Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Leduc, Whitecourt, Edson and Hinton.

Interested in this vehicle and need more information? Contact our Internet Sales Team at 780.450.1021, SouthtownHyundaiSalesLeads@southtownhyundai.com or come on in!

 

We are an AMVIC Licensed Dealer!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • M/T
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed M/T

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

