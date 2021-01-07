Menu
2007 Toyota RAV4

127,796 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

PCL Auto

780-244-2886

2007 Toyota RAV4

2007 Toyota RAV4

BASE

2007 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

127,796KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6565823
  Stock #: 2102-08
  VIN: JTMBK33V576010106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,796 KM

Vehicle Description

**********1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY ON LISTED PRICE ************

 

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.

 

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM – 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM – 5 PM SUNDAY CLOSED.

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:

_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT

_CARFAX

_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)

_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME

-FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA

 

PAYMENTS METHOD

-DEBIT CARDS

-CREDIT CARDS

-BANK DRAFTS

-CERTIFIED CHEQUES

 

 *********** 2007 TOYOTA RAV4 *********

ENGINE: 3.6L 6CYL

AWD

LOW MILLAGE ( 127,796 KM )

REMOTE STARTER

CRUISE CONTROL

BLUETOOTH

ISNPECTED

ACTIVE STATUS

DETAILED

 

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

 

AMVIC© Licensed Dealer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

