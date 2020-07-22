Menu
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

297,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

LT Crew Cab

LT Crew Cab

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

  • Listing ID: 5382248
  • Stock #: 10625A
  • VIN: 2GCEK133781320668

297,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 297,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 780-918-7212 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
5.3L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: Active Fuel Management

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

