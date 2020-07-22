2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Floor mats Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Exterior Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Conventional Spare Tire 5.3L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: Active Fuel Management

