$10,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Trans Sell Motors
780-667-9101
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
Location
9436 27 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6N 1B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
347,948KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8788214
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 347,948 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
