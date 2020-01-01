Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Here it is, the sought after 2008 Dodge Charger SXT made available for purchase, this one though, has super low mileage and is made available to you for purchase for this awesome price of $5,995. Excellent overall condition, BC car, and has passed and completed an out of province inspection!



Read on! There are very more benefits to buy from us!



Why AutoFinder Canada works for you?



-No need to arrange inspection or go with your gut, vehicle comes inspected by a third-party mechanic.

-Don’t settle on a dirty car, all our vehicles are offered with a professional detail.

-Don’t need to wonder about the history of the vehicle, we provide Carfax on every unit sold.

-Stressed about possibly driving the car off the lot and running into an issue within a short period, we offer 3 months of warranty free of charge.

-Our prices are our prices, the government takes the gst and that is all, no hidden documentation fees, lot fees, levies, or anything else of the sort!



We are here to take the stress away from purchasing a used vehicle. That considered, why shop elsewhere for a second-hand vehicle?



******We primarily focus on vehicles under 10K, as such, individual mechanical or cosmetic reconditioning needs may vary and this will be reflected in the pricing, that said, our provided services allow you to know what your getting into******



AutoFinder Canada

780 340 5471

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Emergency Trunk Release

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Rear Reading Lamps

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain High Output

Engine Immobilizer Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Additional Features Adjustable Pedals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.