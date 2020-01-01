Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Dodge Charger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

AutoFinder Canada

11335 Kingsway Ave, Edmonton, AB T5G 0X3

780-340-5471

Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 135,271KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4413102
  • Stock #: 207035
  • VIN: 2B3KA33GX8H207035
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Here it is, the sought after 2008 Dodge Charger SXT made available for purchase, this one though, has super low mileage and is made available to you for purchase for this awesome price of $5,995. Excellent overall condition, BC car, and has passed and completed an out of province inspection!

Read on! There are very more benefits to buy from us!

Why AutoFinder Canada works for you?

-No need to arrange inspection or go with your gut, vehicle comes inspected by a third-party mechanic.
-Don’t settle on a dirty car, all our vehicles are offered with a professional detail.
-Don’t need to wonder about the history of the vehicle, we provide Carfax on every unit sold.
-Stressed about possibly driving the car off the lot and running into an issue within a short period, we offer 3 months of warranty free of charge.
-Our prices are our prices, the government takes the gst and that is all, no hidden documentation fees, lot fees, levies, or anything else of the sort!

We are here to take the stress away from purchasing a used vehicle. That considered, why shop elsewhere for a second-hand vehicle?

******We primarily focus on vehicles under 10K, as such, individual mechanical or cosmetic reconditioning needs may vary and this will be reflected in the pricing, that said, our provided services allow you to know what your getting into******

AutoFinder Canada
780 340 5471
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • High Output
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Additional Features
  • Adjustable Pedals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoFinder Canada

2002 Toyota Tacoma T...
 359,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2003 Mercedes-Benz C...
 200,300 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic
2001 Ford Escape XLT
 250,000 KM
$2,295 + tax & lic
AutoFinder Canada

AutoFinder Canada

11335 Kingsway Ave, Edmonton, AB T5G 0X3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

780-340-XXXX

(click to show)

780-340-5471

Send A Message