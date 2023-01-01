Menu
<p>2008 Dodge Nitro SXT, AWD, clean interior/exterior, runs and drive smoothly.</p>

2008 Dodge Nitro

250,897 KM

$6,800

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

250,897KM
Used
VIN 1D8GU28K08W266830

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # DNT0800
  • Mileage 250,897 KM

2008 Dodge Nitro SXT, AWD, clean interior/exterior, runs and drive smoothly.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

