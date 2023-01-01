$6,800+ tax & licensing
2008 Dodge Nitro
4WD 4dr SE
Location
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
780-479-1990
250,897KM
Used
VIN 1D8GU28K08W266830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # DNT0800
- Mileage 250,897 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Dodge Nitro SXT, AWD, clean interior/exterior, runs and drive smoothly.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4DR V6 AUTO GL 178,660 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer 4dr Sdn FWD 209,000 KM $8,800 + tax & lic
