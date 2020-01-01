Menu
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

ST ST 4dr Quad Cab

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

ST ST 4dr Quad Cab

Location

1st Canadian Auto Sales & Service

5905-118 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5W 1E5

780-474-9949

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 162,973KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4501008
  • Stock #: 90003
  • VIN: 1D7HU182X8J224729
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
1st Canadian Auto Sales is proud to offer this and many other quality pre-owned vehicles at very competitive prices.



Mechanical Fitness Assessment and a CarProof history report are provided with each vehicle.



Warranties are available from 6 Month to 4 Years.



Financing is available on site for ALL Credit Types!!

Located at 5905 118 Ave and only 15 minutes from anywhere in Edmonton.



For information regarding any of our vehicles, or to explore your finance options please give us a call at 780-474-9949 or visit our website at www.fcauto.ca



AMVIC Licensed Dealer
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Safety
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Clock
  • Cupholders: Front
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Seating
  • Upholstery: Vinyl
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • engine hour meter
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Trailer Wiring
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Rear seat type: bench
  • Steering wheel: tilt
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Center console: front console with storage
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front suspension type: double wishbone
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Tire type: all season
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
  • Spare tire size: full-size matching
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Rear brake diameter: 13.8
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Rear brake width: 0.9
  • Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
  • Rear spring type: leaf
  • Total speakers: 4
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Tire prefix
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Rolling code security: key
  • Rear seat folding: one-piece
  • 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
  • Front spring type: torsion bars
  • 4WD type: part time
  • Pickup bed light
  • Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
  • Front brake width: 1.1
  • Axle ratio: 3.55
  • Wheels: steel
  • Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
  • Front brake diameter: 13.2
  • Floor material: rubber/vinyl
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual
  • Watts: 66
  • Pickup bed type: fleetside
  • ABS: rear
  • Front seatbelts: center lap belt

