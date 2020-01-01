2008 Dodge Ram 1500

1st Canadian Auto Sales is proud to offer this and many other quality pre-owned vehicles at very competitive prices.







Mechanical Fitness Assessment and a CarProof history report are provided with each vehicle.







Warranties are available from 6 Month to 4 Years.







Financing is available on site for ALL Credit Types!!



Located at 5905 118 Ave and only 15 minutes from anywhere in Edmonton.







For information regarding any of our vehicles, or to explore your finance options please give us a call at 780-474-9949 or visit our website at www.fcauto.ca







AMVIC Licensed Dealer

Power Options Power Steering Safety Child Seat Anchors

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Clock

Cupholders: Front Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Seating Upholstery: Vinyl Comfort Front air conditioning Powertrain engine hour meter

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Front stabilizer bar

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Radio: AM/FM

Trailer Wiring

Rear Brake Type: Disc

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

Front airbags: dual

Gauge: tachometer

Rear seat type: bench

Steering wheel: tilt

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Center console: front console with storage

Front headrests: adjustable

Front shock type: gas

Front suspension type: double wishbone

Rear shock type: gas

Tire type: all season

Storage: door pockets

Spare wheel type: steel

In-Dash CD: single disc

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Rear seatbelts: center 3-point

Spare tire size: full-size matching

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Rear brake diameter: 13.8

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Antenna type: mast

Rear brake width: 0.9

Rear suspension classification: solid live axle

Rear spring type: leaf

Total speakers: 4

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Tire prefix

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Front air conditioning zones: single

Rolling code security: key

Rear seat folding: one-piece

4WD selector: electronic hi-lo

Front spring type: torsion bars

4WD type: part time

Pickup bed light

Rear suspension type: multi-leaf

Front brake width: 1.1

Axle ratio: 3.55

Wheels: steel

Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench

Front brake diameter: 13.2

Floor material: rubber/vinyl

Side mirror adjustments: manual

Watts: 66

Pickup bed type: fleetside

ABS: rear

Front seatbelts: center lap belt

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.