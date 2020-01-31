Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Ford Edge

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Edge

Limited

Location

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8

780-200-3042

Contact Seller

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 173,781KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4674411
  • VIN: 2fmdk49c28ba38948
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

V6 - 3.5 liter ** 173.781km ** All Wheel Drive ONE Owner Alberta ACTIVE registered - Fully Loaded - Limited Edition - AWD - Power Seats/Windows/Locks - Panoramic Sunroof - Heated Leather Seats - Cruise - Steering Wheel control buttons and much more The SUV is in Excellent condition. Buy with confidence We are AMVIC licenced Business All in Price - NO extra fees plus GST Stock 33331

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 193,444 KM
$6,399 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 174,577 KM
$6,799 + tax & lic
2006 BMW X3 3.0I
 194,018 KM
$5,699 + tax & lic
Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

780-200-XXXX

(click to show)

780-200-3042

Send A Message