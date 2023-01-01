$5,500+ tax & licensing
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
Green Line Auto Clearance
780-479-1990
2008 Ford Edge
2008 Ford Edge
4DR Sel AWD
Location
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
780-479-1990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
285,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9448423
- Stock #: fdfdf
- VIN: 2FMDK48C28BB43605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # fdfdf
- Mileage 285,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 FORD EDGE SEL 4D UTILITY AWD---3.5L V6 CALL 780***479***1990 7809346289 automatic transmission. It is equipped with all-wheel drive. The SUV has seats for 5 people. Automatic Transmission, Four Wheel Drive, Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Lift Gate, Aluminum Rims, CD Player, Power Windows, Power Locks, 4 Doors, Sunroof, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3