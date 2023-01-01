Menu
2008 Ford Edge

285,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

2008 Ford Edge

2008 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

2008 Ford Edge

4DR Sel AWD

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

285,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9448423
  Stock #: fdfdf
  VIN: 2FMDK48C28BB43605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # fdfdf
  • Mileage 285,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 FORD EDGE SEL 4D UTILITY AWD---3.5L V6 CALL 780***479***1990 7809346289 automatic transmission. It is equipped with all-wheel drive. The SUV has seats for 5 people. Automatic Transmission, Four Wheel Drive, Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Lift Gate, Aluminum Rims, CD Player, Power Windows, Power Locks, 4 Doors, Sunroof, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags

