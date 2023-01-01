2008 Ford Edge

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 285,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Folding Rear Seat Trip Odometer tilt steering Digital clock Rear Window Defroster Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights ABS Brakes Side Airbag Child-Safety Locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Package Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Parking Sensor Driver Side Airbag Rear Windows Wiper Dual impact Airbags

