Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Diamond Motors

4015 97 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5Y5

587-444-3300

  1. 4776606
  2. 4776606
  3. 4776606
  4. 4776606
  5. 4776606
  6. 4776606
  7. 4776606
  8. 4776606
  9. 4776606
  10. 4776606
  11. 4776606
  12. 4776606
Contact Seller

$6,100

+ taxes & licensing

  • 134,979KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4776606
  • Stock #: 2034
  • VIN: 1FMCU931X8KA74872
Exterior Colour
Silver Metallic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

VERY CLEAN SUV4WDREMOTE STARTERGOOD ON GASVERY LOW KMSONLY 123K KMSCARFAX AVAILABLEAB REGISTEREDACTIVEDiamond Motors has built a reputation on serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.Why choose us?3 Months Limited Power-train WarrantyNo admin feesFamily owned & operatedNo pressure environmentQuality vehiclesAffordable pricesUpfront advicePersonalized service by the ownersMechanical fitness assessment & carfax report with every purchaseProfessionally detailed vehiclesPeace of mindPhone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at 4015 97 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 5X7

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Diamond Motors

2010 Ford F-150 FX4
 164,521 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Accent ...
 108,736 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Yaris
 159,352 KM
$4,899 + tax & lic
Diamond Motors

Diamond Motors

4015 97 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5Y5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

587-444-XXXX

(click to show)

587-444-3300

Send A Message