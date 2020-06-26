+ taxes & licensing
**WE WILL BEAT ANY DEALER IN THE CITY** Recent Arrival! Odometer is 13383 kilometers below market average! Black 2008 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 4.6L V8 SOHC 24V 4.6L V8 SOHC 24V, 4WD, 18" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 7 Speakers, Adjustable pedals, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, CD player, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Order Code 265B, Outside temperature display, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power windows, Premium audio system, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-Seat DVD Entertainment System, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. AMVIC LICENSED, FREE CAR-PROOF REPORT WITH EVERY USED VEHICLE PURCHASE. FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous inspection by our highly trained technicians, followed by reconditioning and professional detailing. We encourage you to stop by and check out this vehicle and the rest of our inventory, currently available in Edmonton, AB. Come experience why Waterloo Ford Lincoln has been in business for over 70 years. Visit us at 11420 107 Avenue NW or call us to book an appointment today!
