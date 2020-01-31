Menu
2008 Ford F-150

Lariat

2008 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 214,603KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4636887
  • Stock #: 2002-31
  • VIN: 1FTPW14VX8FB87295
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886), EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.


OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM - 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM - 5 PM SUNDAY 11 AM - 4 PM.


ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:

_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT

_CARFAX

_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)

_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME


PAYMENTS METHOD

-DEBIT CARDS

-CREDIT CARDS

-BANK DRAFTS

-CERTIFIED CHEQUES


   *************** 2008 FORD F150 SUPERCREW ************

ENGINE: 5.4L 8CYL


 4X4

LEATHER HEATED SEATS

SUNROOF

2 POSITIONS MEMORY SEAT

INSPECTED

DETAILED

RE-CERTIFIED


Financing is available! Terms and other finance offer specifics, can only be determined based on your creditworthiness after submitting a credit application. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts.


What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.


AMVIC© Licensed Dealer

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire

