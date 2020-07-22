Menu
2008 GMC Acadia

231,213 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

855-996-2960

2008 GMC Acadia

2008 GMC Acadia

SLE - Accident Free Carfax!

2008 GMC Acadia

SLE - Accident Free Carfax!

Location

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2960

  Listing ID: 5385644
  Stock #: L00730B
  VIN: 1GKER137X8J276853

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

231,213KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L00730B
  • Mileage 231,213 KM

Vehicle Description

** Under 232,000 Kilometres, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Third Row, Factory Remote Start

This Acadia is in great condition for the year. With a Blue exterior and a Grey interior, it presents itself well. Equipped with the SLE package, the Acadia brings practicality and dependability to ownership. Powered by a V6 engine, a responsive and capable driving experience is delivered.

Coming to us with below average annual mileage, it also has an accident free Carfax. This Acadia is ready for its proud new owner.

Text 780-484-1818 for immediate response.

We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV.

Proudly serving Edmonton and area along with the rest of Alberta and Western Canada for many years counting and many more to come.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Entertainment System
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Solid Paint
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription

