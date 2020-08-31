Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 GMC Canyon

142,637 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Heartland Wholesale & RV

780-912-0170

Contact Seller
2008 GMC Canyon

2008 GMC Canyon

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2008 GMC Canyon

SLE

Location

Heartland Wholesale & RV

7210 82nd Ave, Edmonton, AB T6B 0G1

780-912-0170

  1. 5795841
  2. 5795841
  3. 5795841
  4. 5795841
  5. 5795841
  6. 5795841
  7. 5795841
  8. 5795841
  9. 5795841
  10. 5795841
  11. 5795841
  12. 5795841
  13. 5795841
  14. 5795841
  15. 5795841
  16. 5795841
  17. 5795841
  18. 5795841
  19. 5795841
  20. 5795841
  21. 5795841
  22. 5795841
  23. 5795841
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

142,637KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5795841
  • Stock #: HW1010
  • VIN: 1GTDT33E988204696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,637 KM

Vehicle Description

DO NOT WAIT BUY NOW!! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!! At Heartland Wholesale and RV we stand alone. Our experience is unique. People make the difference. We sell two types of vehicles Heartland Certified and Heartland Value Priced. Our Certified vehicles have gone through our full inspection and are AMVIC compliant and our Value Priced ones are well below market pricing and may need a few repairs that are fully disclosed on our AMVIC inspection. 780-912-0170 Come see what makes us different!! AMVIC Licensed

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
ABS Brakes
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Heartland Wholesale & RV

2014 Ford F-350 Lariat
 215,618 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Canyon SLT
 164,352 KM
$20,400 + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-350 FX4
 233,024 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Heartland Wholesale & RV

Heartland Wholesale & RV

Heartland Wholesale & RV

7210 82nd Ave, Edmonton, AB T6B 0G1

Call Dealer

780-912-XXXX

(click to show)

780-912-0170

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory