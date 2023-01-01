Menu
2008 GMC Sierra 2500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

HD Crew Cab WT/SLE/SLT

Location

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9490309
  • Stock #: 21564AB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 450-500-7394 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Four Wheel Drive
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
6.6L DI V8 DURAMAX DIESEL ENGINE -inc: dual 730 CCA batteries

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

