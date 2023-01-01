2008 GMC Sierra 2500...

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9490309

9490309 Stock #: 21564AB

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Stealth Gray Metallic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Tire Pressure Monitor Interior Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Rear Bench Seat Convenience Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire 6.6L DI V8 DURAMAX DIESEL ENGINE -inc: dual 730 CCA batteries

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.