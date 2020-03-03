Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Hyundai Accent

1.6liter - Low KM

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Hyundai Accent

1.6liter - Low KM

Location

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8

780-200-3042

Contact Seller

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,425KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4764327
  • VIN: kmhcn45c08u220117
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
4 Cylinder - 1.6 literonly ** 131,425km ** Alberta Active car.Very clean, fully detailed and steam cleaned. Comes with recent Inspection from certified mechanic. The car drives solid and firm and has NO issues. We are Amvic licenced BusinessAll in Price - PLUS GstNO EXTRA FEES Stock 321

 

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Emergency Trunk Release
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

2006 Mazda MAZDA6 GS
 134,699 KM
$3,799 + tax & lic
2005 Chrysler 300 To...
 106,885 KM
$5,800 + tax & lic
2008 Kia Rondo EX w/...
 260,064 KM
$3,799 + tax & lic
Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

780-200-XXXX

(click to show)

780-200-3042

Send A Message