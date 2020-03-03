Menu
2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Elmwood Car Sales Ltd.

13323 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5A 1C3

780-478-3231

$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 217,005KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4797423
  • Stock #: U552
  • VIN: 1J8HR48M48C524181
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Introducing the 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee DIESEL! It just arrived on our lot this past week! All of the following features are included: tilt and telescoping steering wheel, power door mirrors, and more. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a 3 liter 6 cylinder engine. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Seating
  • Leather Interior

Elmwood Car Sales Ltd.

Elmwood Car Sales Ltd.

13323 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5A 1C3

