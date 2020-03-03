13323 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5A 1C3
780-478-3231
+ taxes & licensing
Introducing the 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee DIESEL! It just arrived on our lot this past week! All of the following features are included: tilt and telescoping steering wheel, power door mirrors, and more. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a 3 liter 6 cylinder engine. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
13323 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5A 1C3