$4,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Jeep Patriot
Remote Start
2008 Jeep Patriot
Remote Start
Location
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
780-453-3325
Sale
$4,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
157,428KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1J8FT28W78D616765
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0039A
- Mileage 157,428 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
2018 Volkswagen Passat +, BU Cam, Htd seats, Bluetooth 128,555 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Micra Automatic Hatchback 70,298 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4x, Supercrew, BU Cam, Tow Pkg, Powr Adjustabl 176,178 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
Call Dealer
780-453-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,888
+ taxes & licensing
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
780-453-3325
2008 Jeep Patriot