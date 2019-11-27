Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Lexus RX 400h

Ultra Premium Package

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Lexus RX 400h

Ultra Premium Package

Location

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

780-851-8858

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 4375263
  3. 4375263
  4. 4375263
  5. 4375263
  6. 4375263
  7. 4375263
  8. 4375263
  9. 4375263
  10. 4375263
  11. 4375263
  12. 4375263
  13. 4375263
  14. 4375263
  15. 4375263
  16. 4375263
  17. 4375263
  18. 4375263
  19. 4375263
  20. 4375263
  21. 4375263
  22. 4375263
  23. 4375263
  24. 4375263
  25. 4375263
  26. 4375263
  27. 4375263
  28. 4375263
  29. 4375263
  30. 4375263
  31. 4375263
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 150,389KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4375263
  • Stock #: L17038A
  • VIN: JTJHW31U982053054
Exterior Colour
Gold[Bamboo Pearl]
Interior Colour
IVORY
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Locks
  • POWER LIFT GATE
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Garage door opener
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • full size spare tire
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Front Floor Mats
  • Rear Floor Mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Mud Flaps
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Driver Lumbar
  • Electronic Climate Control
  • Pass through rear seat
  • Electrochromic Rear View Mirror
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Driver Front Airbag
  • Passenger Front Airbag
  • Driver Heated Seat
  • Passenger Heated Seat
  • Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
  • DVD System -OEM
  • Single Roof Mounted Screen
  • Navigation System -OEM
  • Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof -OEM
  • Driver Side Curtain Airbag
  • Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
  • Dual Headsets
  • Driver Side Impact Airbag
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • Center Seat Armrest
  • Power Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Passenger Side Impact Airbag
  • Hands Free Communication
  • Jack
  • Not Equipped for Third Row Seat
  • Owner Manual
  • Tinted Windows -Aftermarket
  • Power Telescopic Steering
  • Power Rear Side Windows
  • Cargo Cover -Interior
  • Remote Engine Start -Aftermarket
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lexus of Edmonton

2014 Lexus LS 460 Te...
 40,226 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Lexus RX F Spor...
 74,100 KM
$49,900 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus CT 200h F...
 120,000 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
Lexus of Edmonton

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

780-851-XXXX

(click to show)

780-851-8858

Alternate Numbers
1-866-936-8300

Send A Message