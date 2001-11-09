Menu
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GS *Ltd Avail*

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GS *Ltd Avail*

Location

PCL Auto

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

780-244-2886

$5,295

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,803KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4494837
  • Stock #: 2001-11
  • VIN: JM1BK343X81851916
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM – 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM – 5 PM SUNDAY 11 AM – 4 PM.

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:
_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT
_CARFAX
_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)
_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME
-FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA

PAYMENTS METHOD
-DEBIT CARDS
-CREDIT CARDS
-BANK DRAFTS
-CERTIFIED CHEQUES

*********** 2008 MAZDA 3 HATCHBACK *********
ENGINE: 2.3L 4CYL

LOW MILLAGE
HEATED SEATS
SUNROOF

Financing is available! Terms and other finance offer specifics, can only be determined based on your creditworthiness after submitting a credit application. Each individual’s credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts.

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

AMVIC© Licensed Dealer
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

