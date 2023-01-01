2008 Nissan Frontier

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,800 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9850004

9850004 Stock #: ttr234

ttr234 VIN: 1N6AD09W68C426380

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # ttr234

Mileage 258,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Rear Window Defroster Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Side Airbag Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Mechanical Power Steering Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Tow Package Cup Holder Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Additional Features Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Parking Sensor Driver Side Airbag Dual impact Airbags Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.