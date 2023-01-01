Menu
2008 Nissan Frontier

258,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

2008 Nissan Frontier

2008 Nissan Frontier

4WD Crew Cab LWB

2008 Nissan Frontier

4WD Crew Cab LWB

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

258,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9850004
  • Stock #: ttr234
  • VIN: 1N6AD09W68C426380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # ttr234
  • Mileage 258,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 NISSAN FRONTIER SE CREW CAB LONG BED


 


 


call /text 7809346289



 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Tow Package
Cup Holder

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-XXXX

780-479-1990

