$8,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,800
+ taxes & licensing
Green Line Auto Clearance
780-479-1990
2008 Nissan Frontier
2008 Nissan Frontier
4WD Crew Cab LWB
Location
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
780-479-1990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,800
+ taxes & licensing
258,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9850004
- Stock #: ttr234
- VIN: 1N6AD09W68C426380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # ttr234
- Mileage 258,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 NISSAN FRONTIER SE CREW CAB LONG BED
call /text 7809346289
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Window Defroster
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Security
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Green Line Auto Clearance
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3