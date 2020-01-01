Menu
2008 Pontiac Montana

SV6

2008 Pontiac Montana

SV6

1st Canadian Auto Sales & Service

5905-118 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5W 1E5

780-474-9949

$2,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 284,374KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4501002
  • Stock #: 90000
  • VIN: 1GMDV33W78D100536
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
1st Canadian Auto Sales is proud to offer this and many other quality pre-owned vehicles at very competitive prices.



Mechanical Fitness Assessment and a CarProof history report are provided with each vehicle.



Warranties are available from 6 Month to 4 Years.



Financing is available on site for ALL Credit Types!!

Located at 5905 118 Ave and only 15 minutes from anywhere in Edmonton.



For information regarding any of our vehicles, or to explore your finance options please give us a call at 780-474-9949 or visit our website at www.fcauto.ca



AMVIC Licensed Dealer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

