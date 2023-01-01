$5,500+ tax & licensing
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
Green Line Auto Clearance
780-479-1990
2008 Pontiac Torrent
AWD 4dr
Location
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
780-479-1990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
272,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9446758
- Stock #: YUYUYUUY
- VIN: 2CKDL43F786318807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Cashmere
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 272,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 PONTIAC TORRENT 4D UTILITY 780**479**1990 780**934**6289 3.4L V6 all-wheel drive. Automatic Transmission, Four Wheel Drive, Aluminum Rims, Roof Rack, CD Player, Power Windows, Power Locks, 4 Doors, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3