Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Pontiac Torrent

272,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

Contact Seller
2008 Pontiac Torrent

2008 Pontiac Torrent

AWD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Pontiac Torrent

AWD 4dr

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

  1. 9446758
  2. 9446758
  3. 9446758
  4. 9446758
  5. 9446758
  6. 9446758
  7. 9446758
  8. 9446758
  9. 9446758
  10. 9446758
  11. 9446758
  12. 9446758
  13. 9446758
  14. 9446758
  15. 9446758
  16. 9446758
  17. 9446758
  18. 9446758
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

272,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9446758
  • Stock #: YUYUYUUY
  • VIN: 2CKDL43F786318807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Cashmere
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # YUYUYUUY
  • Mileage 272,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 PONTIAC TORRENT 4D UTILITY 780**479**1990 780**934**6289 3.4L V6 all-wheel drive. Automatic Transmission, Four Wheel Drive, Aluminum Rims, Roof Rack, CD Player, Power Windows, Power Locks, 4 Doors, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Green Line Auto Clearance

2014 Nissan Versa 4d...
 156,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 210,564 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2010 Chrysler 300 4d...
 163,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Email Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

Call Dealer

780-479-XXXX

(click to show)

780-479-1990

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory