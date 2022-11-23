$8,800+ tax & licensing
2008 Saab 9-3
4dr Sdn Auto Aero
Location
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
188,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9434043
- Stock #: SAAB
- VIN: YS3FH42R681140512
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour PEARL
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 SAAB 9-3 AERO 4D SEDAN AWD-2.8L TURBO
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Night Vision
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Climate Control
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
