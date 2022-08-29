Menu
2008 Saturn Sky

34,178 KM

Details Description Features

$18,750

+ tax & licensing
$18,750

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2008 Saturn Sky

2008 Saturn Sky

Redline, Leather, Turbo, Convertible

2008 Saturn Sky

Redline, Leather, Turbo, Convertible

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,750

+ taxes & licensing

34,178KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9099361
  • Stock #: 22-0142
  • VIN: 1G8MG35X38Y106437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 34,178 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW LOW kms, NO FEES,

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle,

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta,

 

Warranty Included,

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay etching, sales, or program fees.

 

Easy low interest rate financing available.

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment.

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. 20 Years BBB A plus, . Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Convertible Soft Top

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

