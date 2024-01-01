Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2008 Toyota Matrix, 4 cylinder 1.8L Engine, very good on gas, well maintain, runs and drives smoothly, pass inspection, one owner, no accident. </p> <p>PRICE : $8300</p> <p>FINANCE AVAILABLE</p> <p>TRADE-IN ACCEPTED</p> <p> </p>

2008 Toyota Matrix

228,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Toyota Matrix

4dr Wgn

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Toyota Matrix

4dr Wgn

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

  1. 10955804
  2. 10955804
  3. 10955804
  4. 10955804
  5. 10955804
  6. 10955804
  7. 10955804
  8. 10955804
  9. 10955804
  10. 10955804
  11. 10955804
  12. 10955804
  13. 10955804
  14. 10955804
  15. 10955804
  16. 10955804
  17. 10955804
  18. 10955804
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,300

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
228,000KM
Used
VIN 2T1KR32EX8C686204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # TM0008
  • Mileage 228,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Toyota Matrix, 4 cylinder 1.8L Engine, very good on gas, well maintain, runs and drives smoothly, pass inspection, one owner, no accident. 


PRICE : $8300


FINANCE AVAILABLE


TRADE-IN ACCEPTED


 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Green Line Auto Clearance

Used 2013 Jeep Compass 4WD 4DR for sale in Edmonton, AB
2013 Jeep Compass 4WD 4DR 224,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota Matrix 4dr Wgn for sale in Edmonton, AB
2008 Toyota Matrix 4dr Wgn 228,000 KM $8,300 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4DR WGN for sale in Edmonton, AB
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4DR WGN 213,000 KM $10,800 + tax & lic

Email Green Line Auto Clearance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

Call Dealer

780-479-XXXX

(click to show)

780-479-1990

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,300

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

Contact Seller
2008 Toyota Matrix