$8,300+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Toyota Matrix
4dr Wgn
2008 Toyota Matrix
4dr Wgn
Location
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
780-479-1990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,300
+ taxes & licensing
228,000KM
Used
VIN 2T1KR32EX8C686204
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # TM0008
- Mileage 228,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Toyota Matrix, 4 cylinder 1.8L Engine, very good on gas, well maintain, runs and drives smoothly, pass inspection, one owner, no accident.
PRICE : $8300
FINANCE AVAILABLE
TRADE-IN ACCEPTED
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Windows
Sunroof/Moonroof
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Green Line Auto Clearance
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
$8,300
+ taxes & licensing
Green Line Auto Clearance
780-479-1990
2008 Toyota Matrix