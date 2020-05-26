2009 Chevrolet Traverse

Menu
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

780-200-3042

LTZ - AWD/BackupCam

Location

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8

Sale Price

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 160,869KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5030973
  • VIN: 1GNEV33D89S113839
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7
- VERY HOT DEAL - NO lower offers accepted !!!V6 - 3.6 literonly ** 160.869km ** Top Model - LTZ** One Owner ** - 7 Passenger- Backup Camera- Navigation- All Wheel Drive- Cooled/Heated Leather Seats- Power Seats/windows/mirrors/doors- double Sunroof- Bose sounds system- DVD (screen not working)... and much more awesome stuff in this SUV ...  The car is in beautiful condition. Interior very clean.Inspection and Carfax are included in the Price. Come check it out and buy with confidence We are Amvic licenced BusinessAll in Price - Plus GSTStock 8552 FlyupSky Auto Trust Ltd/9521 118 Ave NW Edmonton# 780 200 3042

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection

