2009 Chevrolet Traverse

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Trunk

Power Liftgate

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Rear Reading Lamps

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

DVD / Entertainment

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

GPS Navigation

Auxiliary Audio Input

Rear Seat Audio Controls

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Split Rear Seat

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bucket Seats

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.