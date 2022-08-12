$7,711+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,711
+ taxes & licensing
Go Mazda
780-436-9970
2009 Dodge Charger
2009 Dodge Charger
Location
Go Mazda
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
780-436-9970
Sale
$7,711
+ taxes & licensing
202,697KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8978752
- Stock #: 22C51658A
- VIN: 2B3KA33V69H503914
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 202,697 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
4-speed automatic transmission
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
High Output
V6 Cylinder Engine
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
A/T
P215/65R17 all-season BSW tires
17" x 7" aluminum wheels
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
4-Speed A/T
Gasoline Fuel
3.5L MPI 24-valve HO V6 engine
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Go Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Go Mazda
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9