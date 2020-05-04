2009 Dodge Journey

Safety Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Driver Air Bags

Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Intermittent Wipers

Remote Entry Seating Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio Exterior tinted windows Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features AWD

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.