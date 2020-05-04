Menu
2009 Dodge Journey

SE

2009 Dodge Journey

SE

Location

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8

780-200-3042

$6,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,947KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4982115
  • VIN: 3d4gg47b09t504205
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey - Light
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7
4 Cylinder - 2.4 literonly ** 93.947km ** *** One Owner*** Accident FREE*** very low km*** 7 Passenger SUV*** Remote Starter*** Keyless entry*** Air conditioning *** Cruise*** Power windows/locksand much more The car is in great condition hasno issues and is ready for the road. Inspection and Carfax History Report INCLUDED in price. Buy with confidence --->>We are Amvic licenced BusinessAll in Price - no extra feesplus GST Stock 3332 Flyup Sky Auto Trust9521 118 Ave NW Edmonton# 780 200 3042  

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
Exterior
  • Winter Tires
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

