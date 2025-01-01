$10,900+ tax & licensing
2009 Dodge Ram 1500
SLT QuadCab 4wd
Location
Diamond Motors
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4
587-444-3300
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
224,200KM
VIN 1D3HV18T89S763921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 224,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT QUADCAB 4WD Black has 224,200 KM on it. 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine engine, Four-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $10,900.00.
Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 24126
Diamond Motors has built a reputation for serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high-pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.
Why choose us?
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
Finance Available
Extended Warranty
Vehicles Priced to Sell
No Pressure Environment
Inspection & Carfax Report
Professionally Detailed Vehicles
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
AMVIC Licensed
BBB Accredited Business
CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022
Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4
To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory
All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.
