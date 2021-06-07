2009 Dodge Ram

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,995 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 9 2 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7196909

7196909 Stock #: 554608

554608 VIN: 3D6WD76L89G554608

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Picker Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 47,922 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Anti-Theft System Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Dual Rear Wheels Seating Split Bench Seat Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Turbocharged

