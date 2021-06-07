+ taxes & licensing
9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4
2009 DODGE RAM 5500 SLT HEAVY DUTY CUMMINS DIESEL 4X4 REGULAR CAB PICKER TRUCK WITH A FASSI F80 PICKER AND FLAT DECK 1 0WNER LEASE BACK LOW LOW KMS ONLY 47,992 KMS 6,7 LITER AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AIR TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AM F M CD STEREO TRUCK IS LIKE BRAND NEW LIFTING CAPACITY : UP TO 8,30 TM MAX OUTREACH: UP TO 12,30 M WITH JIB OVERALL DIMENSIONS: l 0,70 M , w 2,20 M , H 1,97 M CLEAN CARFAX WARRANTY AVAILABLE EXCELLENT CONDITION CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022 OR TEXT 780 970-2526
