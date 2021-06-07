Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Dodge Ram

47,922 KM

Details Description Features

$64,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Wholesale Motors

780-474-3022

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Ram

2009 Dodge Ram

RAM 5500 SLT REGULAR CAB 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Ram

RAM 5500 SLT REGULAR CAB 4X4

Location

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

47,922KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7196909
  • Stock #: 554608
  • VIN: 3D6WD76L89G554608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Picker Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 47,922 KM

Vehicle Description

**CARS TRUCKS SUV 4X4 VAN AWD EDMONTON FINANCING AVAILABLE EASY FINANCING **

2009 DODGE RAM 5500 SLT HEAVY DUTY CUMMINS DIESEL 4X4 REGULAR CAB PICKER TRUCK WITH A FASSI F80 PICKER AND FLAT DECK 1 0WNER LEASE BACK LOW LOW KMS ONLY 47,992 KMS 6,7 LITER  AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AIR TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AM F M CD STEREO TRUCK IS LIKE BRAND NEW LIFTING CAPACITY : UP TO 8,30 TM MAX OUTREACH: UP TO 12,30 M WITH JIB OVERALL DIMENSIONS: l 0,70 M , w 2,20 M , H 1,97 M CLEAN CARFAX WARRANTY AVAILABLE EXCELLENT CONDITION CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022 OR TEXT 780 970-2526
 

BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT AUTO LOAN

CALL ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS DRIVE TODAY EASY FINANCING

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

BBB ACCREDITED BUSINESS MEMBER BBB A+ RATING!

NO HIDDEN FEES….

APPLY HERE (COPY AND PASTE TO YOUR BROWSER)

http://www.albertawholesalemotors.ca/easy-finance

Amvic Licenced Dealer

Engine: Straight 6 Cylinder Engine 6.7L

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Anti-Theft System
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Warranty Available
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Dual Rear Wheels
Split Bench Seat
Steel Wheels
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Wholesale Motors

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 145,662 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Patriot NO...
 210,960 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 107,380 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Alberta Wholesale Motors

Alberta Wholesale Motors

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-3022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory