This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.At Northstar Hyundai, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!AMVIC Licenced businessInterested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@northstarhyundai.ca, call us at 780-478-7669, or come on in!Northstar Hyundai is located at 14803 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail you cant miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 35 years and counting!

2009 Ford Escape

181,174 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2959

Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

181,174KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU93G29K705682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,174 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Ambient Lighting
Premium Cloth Seat Trim

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
3.0L V6 DURATEC 30 ENGINE

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Pwr moonroof w/shade

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Convenience Group
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

STANDARD PAINT
CANADIAN WINTER PKG
BLACK
French Labels
A/T
P235/70R16 all-season OWL tires
P225/65R17 all-season BSW tires
XLT SERIES ORDER CODE
INTEGRATED SIDE STEP BARS
Sport Appearance Pkg
Premium leather seat trim
POWERCODE REMOTE ENGINE START
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
AM/FM stereo w/in-dash 6-disc CD/MP3 changer
Voice Activated Navigation system
CHARCOAL BLACK
CAMEL
17" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS
CLASS II TRAILER TOWING PKG
FULL-SIZE SPARE WHEEL
STONE
BRILLIANT SILVER METALLIC
STERLING GREY METALLIC
WHITE SUEDE
SANGRIA RED METALLIC
Requires Subscription
LIGHT SAGE METALLIC
REDFIRE METALLIC
SPORT BLUE METALLIC
BLACK PEARL METALLIC
TORCH RED METALLIC
INVISION DUAL HEADREST DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
SYNC V2 VOICE ACTIVATED COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
320-WATT AUDIOPHILE AM/FM STEREO W/IN-DASH 6-DISC CD/MP3 CHANGER
REAR CARGO CONVENIENCE GROUP

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

