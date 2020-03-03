Menu
2009 Ford F-150

2009 Ford F-150

Location

Heartland Wholesale & RV

7210 82nd Ave, Edmonton, AB T6B 0G1

780-912-0170

  1. 4789134
  2. 4789134
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 167,050KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4789134
  • Stock #: HW904A
  • VIN: 1FTPW14V69KB41097
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

DO NOT WAIT BUY NOW!! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!

At Heartland Wholesale and RV we stand alone. Our experience is unique. People make the difference.

We sell two types of vehicles Heartland Certified and Heartland Value Priced. Our Certified vehicles have gone through our full inspection and are AMVIC compliant and our Value Priced ones are well below market pricing and may need a few repairs that are fully disclosed on our AMVIC inspection.

780-912-0170

Come see what makes us different!!

All vehicles have a documentation fee of $395.00 on top of the advertised price.

AMVIC Licensed

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Heartland Wholesale & RV

Heartland Wholesale & RV

7210 82nd Ave, Edmonton, AB T6B 0G1

