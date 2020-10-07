Menu
2009 Ford Flex

178,019 KM

Details Description Features

$8,997

+ tax & licensing
Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

SEL | AWD | Leather | Third Row | Heated Seats

Location

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

$8,997

+ taxes & licensing

178,019KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5944839
  • Stock #: PW99071A
  • VIN: 2FMEK62C39BA89466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,019 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell!  Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report.  We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced.  Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! 

Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle  780-377-1375

Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, 24/7 Happy to Help Support….at KENTWOOD FORD…..YOU GET MORE!

We take all vehicles in on trade!  All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV!  Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! 

We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing.  No Credit…..NO PROBLEM!

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

*on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
6-passenger seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Entertainment System
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

