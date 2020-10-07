2009 Ford Flex

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat 6-passenger seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer V6 Cylinder Engine Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Entertainment System Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Hard Disk Drive Media Storage A/T Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

