2009 GMC Acadia
AWD 4DR
Location
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
246,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10077846
- Stock #: ACA432
- VIN: 1GKEV33D99J116753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 246,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2009 GMC ACADIA SLT 4D UTILITY is powered by a 3.6L V6 gasoline engine and an automatic transmission. It is equipped with all-wheel drive. The SUV has seats for 7 people. The mileage is average considering the SUV's age.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
3RD ROW SEATING
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Windows
Sunroof/Moonroof
Convenience
Tow Package
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Comfort
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Security
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
