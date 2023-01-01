Menu
2009 GMC Acadia

246,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

AWD 4DR

AWD 4DR

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

246,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: ACA432
  • VIN: 1GKEV33D99J116753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 246,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2009 GMC ACADIA SLT 4D UTILITY is powered by a 3.6L V6 gasoline engine and an automatic transmission. It is equipped with all-wheel drive. The SUV has seats for 7 people. The mileage is average considering the SUV's age.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
3RD ROW SEATING

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Convenience

Tow Package
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

