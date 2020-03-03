Menu
2009 Honda Civic

Hybrid Base

2009 Honda Civic

Hybrid Base

Elmwood Car Sales Ltd.

13323 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5A 1C3

780-478-3231

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,162KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4797414
  • Stock #: U549
  • VIN: JHMFA362X9S800581
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

The perfect vehicle for today's economy! Here's a great deal on a 2009 Honda Civic Hybrid! Roomy, comfortable, and practical! This model accommodates 5 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: telescoping steering wheel, turn signal indicator mirrors, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

