2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL 3.3L

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL 3.3L

Elmwood Car Sales Ltd.

13323 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5A 1C3

780-478-3231

$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 195,344KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4797417
  • Stock #: U550
  • VIN: 5NMSG13E99H258614
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Load your family into the 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! The following features are included: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, heated door mirrors, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3.3 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

