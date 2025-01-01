Menu
Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 825-445-0521 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2009 Jeep Compass

148,153 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2009 Jeep Compass

Rocky Mountain 4WD

12201250

2009 Jeep Compass

Rocky Mountain 4WD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,153KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J4FF47B59D158258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,153 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Continuously Variable Transaxle II
MP3 Capability
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
DARK SLATE GRAY CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: stain & odour resistant anti-static fabric
Requires Subscription
2.4L DOHC 16-VALVE DUAL VVT 4-CYL ENGINE (STD)
P215/60R17 ALL SEASON BSW TOURING TIRES (STD)
REAR 60/40 SPLIT RECLINING SEAT
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: UConnect hands-free communication universal consumer interface (UCI) auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2009 Jeep Compass