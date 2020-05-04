Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Jeep Compass

Rocky Mountain

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Jeep Compass

Rocky Mountain

Location

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8

780-200-3042

Contact Seller

$4,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 202,006KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4963836
  • VIN: 1j4ff47b59d203232
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
4 Cylinder 2.4l** 202.006km ** - One Owner - Mint condition- Accident and Collision Free - Active title- Fully detailed, very clean.- Excellent service History (Report available)- Carfax and Inspection Assessment INCLUDED in price.- No issues - Ready for the Road- Extra Tires INCLUDED Buy with confidence -->>We are Amvic licenced BusinessAll in Price - Plus GstNo extra fees Stock 9998 Flyup Sky Auto Trust9521 118 Ave NW Edmonton    

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Winter Tires
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

2007 Nissan Versa 1....
 157,453 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2010 Kia Sedona LX -...
 94,487 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Corolla ...
 181,256 KM
$7,300 + tax & lic
Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

780-200-XXXX

(click to show)

780-200-3042

Send A Message