2009 Lexus RX 350

2009 Lexus RX 350

Diamond Motors

4015 97 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5Y5

587-444-3300

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 208,025KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4835802
  • Stock #: 2039
  • VIN: JTJHK31U092055532
Exterior Colour
Breakwater Blue Metallic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

2009 LEXUS RX350 AWD AWD LEATHER SEATS HEATED SEATS MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT PASSED ALL SERVICE RECORDS UP TO DATE FROM TOYOTA DEALERSHIP EXTRA SET OF TIRES CARFAX AVAILABLE AB REGISTERED ACTIVE Diamond Motors has built a reputation on serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.Why choose us?3 Months Limited Power-train WarrantyNo admin feesFamily owned & operatedNo pressure environmentQuality vehiclesAffordable pricesUpfront advicePersonalized service by the ownersMechanical fitness assessment & carfax report with every purchaseProfessionally detailed vehiclesPeace of mindPhone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at 4015 97 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 5X7

