Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Mercedes-Benz C320

151,000 KM

Details

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Sell Motors

780-667-9101

Contact Seller
2009 Mercedes-Benz C320

2009 Mercedes-Benz C320

C-Class

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mercedes-Benz C320

C-Class

Location

Trans Sell Motors

12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

780-667-9101

  1. 1662978082
  2. 1662978082
  3. 1662978082
  4. 1662978082
  5. 1662978082
  6. 1662978083
  7. 1662978082
  8. 1662978083
  9. 1662978082
  10. 1662978082
  11. 1662978083
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9049399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Sell Motors

2020 Nissan Rogue SV
 122,000 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler Town &...
 120,000 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Micra
119,000 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic

Email Trans Sell Motors

Trans Sell Motors

Trans Sell Motors

12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

Call Dealer

780-667-XXXX

(click to show)

780-667-9101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory