Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

243,593 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan North

855-996-2962

Contact Seller
2009 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2009 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

  1. 10535343
  2. 10535343
  3. 10535343
  4. 10535343
  5. 10535343
  6. 10535343
  7. 10535343
  8. 10535343
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
243,593KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10535343
  • Stock #: PC2029A
  • VIN: 4JGBB25E79A499868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 243,593 KM

Vehicle Description

At Go Nissan North, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!See the Go Nissan advantage, come into Go Nissan North today!Visit us at 14755 137 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta T5L 2L5 or contact us at 780-733-8980 for more information.AMVIC Licensed dealer*Please consult with dealership to confirm all options are as listed*on approved credit, see dealer for details*Vehicle pricing may include Nissan loyalty or grad rebate, for eligible customers only*Dealership may install select additional equipment on certain vehicles, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Exterior

Roof Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Aluminum Running Boards
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear roof spoiler

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Parktronic
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Premium Pkg
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Diesel Fuel
BLACK
A/T
115V pwr outlet
Interior lighting pkg
TeleAid emergency calling system
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
harman/kardon LOGIC7 Surround Sound System
Anthracite Poplar Wood Trim
7-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
KEYLESS-GO
Tanzanite Blue Metallic
Requires Subscription
MEDIA INTERFACE PKG
Obsidian Black Metallic
Beige/Black
IRIDIUM SILVER METALLIC
CUBANITE SILVER METALLIC
CALCITE WHITE
PERIDOT BROWN METALLIC
ALPACA GREY
CASHMERE BEIGE
GREY/BLACK
(4) CHROME DOOR HANDLE CUPS
20" "FURUD" 5-SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS
SHALLOW CARGO TRAY
SANIDINE BEIGE METALLIC
AIRMATIC AIR SUSPENSION PKG
ARTICO LEATHER SEAT TRIM
CARNEOL RED METALLIC
LAZURITE BLUE METALLIC
PERICLASE GREEN METALLIC
LEATHER & BURL WALNUT STEERING WHEEL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Nissan North

2016 Toyota Corolla
85,188 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Kicks
5,750 KM
$27,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Go Nissan North

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2962

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory