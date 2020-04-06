Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Nissan Maxima

3.5 SV

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Nissan Maxima

3.5 SV

Location

Diamond Motors

4015 97 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5Y5

587-444-3300

  1. 4835796
  2. 4835796
  3. 4835796
  4. 4835796
  5. 4835796
  6. 4835796
  7. 4835796
  8. 4835796
  9. 4835796
  10. 4835796
  11. 4835796
  12. 4835796
  13. 4835796
  14. 4835796
  15. 4835796
  16. 4835796
  17. 4835796
  18. 4835796
  19. 4835796
Contact Seller

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 152,612KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4835796
  • Stock #: 2009
  • VIN: 1N4AA51EX9C836473
Exterior Colour
Sonoma Sunset Metallic
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

AB ACTIVECLEAN CARFAXNO ACCIDENTSONE OWNERLOW KMSWINTER TIRESNEW WINDSHIELDSUNROOFLEATHER SEATSHEATED SEATSREAR INFOTAINMENT AND CLIMATE CONTROLPREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM3 MONTHS WARRANTYFINANCE AVAILABLEONLY $72 BI-WEEKLY O.A.C.Diamond Motors has built a reputation on serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.Why choose us?3 Months Limited Power-train WarrantyNo admin feesFamily owned & operatedNo pressure environmentQuality vehiclesAffordable pricesUpfront advicePersonalized service by the ownersMechanical fitness assessment & carfax report with every purchaseProfessionally detailed vehiclesPeace of mindPhone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at 4015 97 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 5X7

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Diamond Motors

2015 Kia Optima EX L...
 143,289 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 SLT
 73,536 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 XLT,...
 209,000 KM
$14,599 + tax & lic
Diamond Motors

Diamond Motors

4015 97 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5Y5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

587-444-XXXX

(click to show)

587-444-3300

Send A Message