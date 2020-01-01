Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Toyota Corolla

S 4dr FWD 4-Door Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota Corolla

S 4dr FWD 4-Door Sedan

Location

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

  1. 4411353
  2. 4411353
  3. 4411353
  4. 4411353
  5. 4411353
  6. 4411353
  7. 4411353
  8. 4411353
  9. 4411353
  10. 4411353
  11. 4411353
  12. 4411353
  13. 4411353
  14. 4411353
  15. 4411353
  16. 4411353
  17. 4411353
  18. 4411353
  19. 4411353
  20. 4411353
  21. 4411353
  22. 4411353
  23. 4411353
Contact Seller

$3,907

+ taxes & licensing

  • 201,562KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4411353
  • Stock #: PW6679A
  • VIN: 2T1BU40E99C093118
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.

 

 

 

At Go Honda, we’re happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and all of western Canada!

 

An AMVIC Licensed Dealership

 

 

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • M/T
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 5-Speed M/T
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Go Honda

2017 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 47,000 KM
$23,907 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Compass HI...
 124,498 KM
$15,907 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Camry LE...
 17,700 KM
$24,907 + tax & lic
Go Honda

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2949

Send A Message