2009 Toyota Corolla

CE

2009 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8

780-200-3042

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 160,077KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4442034
  • VIN: 2t1bu40e09c126619
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
4 Cylinder 1.8 liter
** 160.077km **

-> One Owner
** Accident Free **
Carfax available.

Excellent condition.
Fully detailed and Inspection Assessment available form
certified mechanic.

- Automatic Transmission
- Keyless Entry
- Winter Tires
- Ac/Heat
- Cd/FM/AM
- Aux

Come check it out and buy with confidence
We are Amvic licenced Business
All in Price - NO EXTRA FEES
plus GST

Stock 8741
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Winter Tires
  • Steel Wheels
Convenience
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

Flyup Sky Auto Trust LTD

9521 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB T5G 0N8

