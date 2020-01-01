2009 Toyota Corolla

4 Cylinder 1.8 liter

** 160.077km **



-> One Owner

** Accident Free **

Carfax available.



Excellent condition.

Fully detailed and Inspection Assessment available form

certified mechanic.



- Automatic Transmission

- Keyless Entry

- Winter Tires

- Ac/Heat

- Cd/FM/AM

- Aux



Come check it out and buy with confidence

We are Amvic licenced Business

All in Price - NO EXTRA FEES

plus GST



Stock 8741

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Brake Assist

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Winter Tires

Steel Wheels Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.